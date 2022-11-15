Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,351 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE LYV opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

