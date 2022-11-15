Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,776 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.44.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $355.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.