Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,795 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 490,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 627.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $77,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $77,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.71 per share, with a total value of $81,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,424.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,403 shares of company stock worth $692,745 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE USPH opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.85%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.