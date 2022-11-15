Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 888 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 230.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

