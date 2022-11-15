Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

