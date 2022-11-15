Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mplx by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mplx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,268,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after purchasing an additional 430,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mplx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,317,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,847,000 after purchasing an additional 410,265 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.48. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

