Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 746,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 676,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

