Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.50.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $616.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.98 and its 200 day moving average is $579.14. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

