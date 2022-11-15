Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

