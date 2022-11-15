Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $267.39 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

