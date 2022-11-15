Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.4 %

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMP opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.