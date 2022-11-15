Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Q2 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Q2 from $61.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

