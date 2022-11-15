Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $789,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 447,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,284 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

