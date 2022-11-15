Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $813,000 Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 489.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

PCRX opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

