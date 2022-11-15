Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $872,000 Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 182.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Insperity by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,456 shares of company stock worth $6,618,367. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

