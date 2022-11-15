Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $901,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Planet Fitness by 147.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 454,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 51.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 828,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,986,000 after purchasing an additional 282,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.