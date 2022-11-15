Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $901,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Planet Fitness by 147.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 454,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 51.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 828,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,986,000 after purchasing an additional 282,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
NYSE:PLNT opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
