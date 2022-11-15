Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $916,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 131.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

