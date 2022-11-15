Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

NYSE:VMC opened at $175.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

