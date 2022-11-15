Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,908. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

