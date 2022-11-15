Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $51,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.34.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.