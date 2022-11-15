Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

SNOW opened at $157.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

