Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $855,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of WTW opened at $232.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

