Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average of $159.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.