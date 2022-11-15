Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

