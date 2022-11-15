Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,222 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after buying an additional 111,680 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE APO opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

