Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 564 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

NYSE RRX opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

