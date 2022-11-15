Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.