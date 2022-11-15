Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,364,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE HIW opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

