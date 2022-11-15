Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

