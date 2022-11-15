Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,212,000 after buying an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TriMas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 51,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TriMas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 781,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). TriMas had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $218.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair cut TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $529,760.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $529,760.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $373,653. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

