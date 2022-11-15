Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.11. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

