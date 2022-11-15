Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,486 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMN. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 427,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.4 %

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Shares of HMN opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $126,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

