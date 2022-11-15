Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 625.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 72.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

