Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $243.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.78. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $8,166,829. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

