Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 73.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $298,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

