Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,059 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Paychex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

