Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,288 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 17.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 33.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $289.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day moving average of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.73.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

