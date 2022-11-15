Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,954 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,954 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $29,924,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $10,920,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

