Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,281 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,281 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $925.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

