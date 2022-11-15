Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 503,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

