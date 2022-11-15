Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.