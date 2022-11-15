Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ecovyst by 50.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

