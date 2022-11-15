Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 107,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

