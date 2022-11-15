Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $153.58.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

