Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

