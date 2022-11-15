Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 11,846.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CHGG opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

