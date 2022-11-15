Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 25,025.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

