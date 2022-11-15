Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

