Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $316.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.35. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.74.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.