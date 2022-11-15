Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,330 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 6,205,377 shares of company stock worth $43,590,030 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.